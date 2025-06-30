Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Acquired by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,049,000. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6,397.9% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,006,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,857,000 after purchasing an additional 991,030 shares in the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,786,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,975,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,323,000 after purchasing an additional 545,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $13,521,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $29.47 on Monday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.15.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

