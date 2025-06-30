Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Yardley Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 718,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,280 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 16.3% of Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Yardley Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $27,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 77,812,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,574,185 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,337,000. Pioneer Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,303,000. Hill Island Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,268,000. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,847,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $42.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

