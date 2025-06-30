Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) is Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Yardley Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 5.2% of Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 21,966 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $839,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.36. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $48.00.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

