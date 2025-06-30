Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Purchased by Sollinda Capital Management LLC

Sollinda Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $28.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.