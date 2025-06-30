Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.30% of Deckers Outdoor worth $50,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,722.20. This represents a 23.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis purchased 1,825 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,198.40. This trade represents a 15.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $154.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC set a $150.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 2.4%

DECK stock opened at $104.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.02. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

