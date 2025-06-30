Custos Family Office LLC Purchases 617 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Custos Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $166,883.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,332,475.50. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $1,887,041.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,431,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,724,989.77. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,711 shares of company stock worth $13,688,803. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $97.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day moving average is $94.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $777.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

