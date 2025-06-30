Custos Family Office LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Custos Family Office LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,311,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $421.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.86. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $423.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.