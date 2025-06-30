Custos Family Office LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Custos Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,306,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $279.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The company has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

