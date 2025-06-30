Crown (NYSE:CCK) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

CCK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.64.

CCK opened at $103.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.02 and its 200 day moving average is $90.28. Crown has a 12-month low of $70.84 and a 12-month high of $105.38.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Crown had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $211,743.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,345. The trade was a 32.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,096,358. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 47.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

