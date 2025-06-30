Critical Survey: NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) versus NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS)

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NuScale Power and NaaS Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuScale Power $37.04 million 293.74 -$136.62 million ($1.37) -27.93 NaaS Technology $45.08 million 0.15 -$184.07 million ($39.64) -0.02

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NuScale Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NaaS Technology. NuScale Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NaaS Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

78.4% of NuScale Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of NuScale Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

NuScale Power has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NaaS Technology has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NuScale Power and NaaS Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuScale Power -273.36% 0.09% 0.07% NaaS Technology -292.81% N/A -34.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NuScale Power and NaaS Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuScale Power 0 4 3 0 2.43 NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

NuScale Power currently has a consensus price target of $31.57, suggesting a potential downside of 17.48%. Given NuScale Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NuScale Power is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Summary

NuScale Power beats NaaS Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale Power Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Fluor Enterprises, Inc.

About NaaS Technology

(Get Free Report)

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers integrated online EV charging solutions to charging stations, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers’ management, order management, load management, and membership management. It also provides offline EV charging solutions comprising site selection, hardware procurement, engineering, procurement, and construction, station maintenance, energy storage, and customer support services. In addition, the company offers electricity procurement services to charging stations, as well as other amenities and ancillary services, such as vending machines, massage chairs, and car wash tunnels. It serves charger manufacturers, EV OEMS, and end-users. NaaS Technology Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.