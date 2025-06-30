Critical Contrast: United States Steel (NYSE:X) and ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) and ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares United States Steel and ThyssenKrupp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Steel 0.64% 1.69% 0.95% ThyssenKrupp -3.04% -9.70% -3.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.9% of United States Steel shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of United States Steel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

United States Steel has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ThyssenKrupp has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for United States Steel and ThyssenKrupp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Steel 1 6 1 0 2.00 ThyssenKrupp 1 0 0 2 3.00

United States Steel currently has a consensus target price of $43.80, indicating a potential downside of 20.33%. Given United States Steel’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe United States Steel is more favorable than ThyssenKrupp.

Dividends

United States Steel pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. ThyssenKrupp pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. United States Steel pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ThyssenKrupp pays out -5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ThyssenKrupp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United States Steel and ThyssenKrupp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Steel $15.64 billion 0.80 $384.00 million $0.29 189.56 ThyssenKrupp $38.01 billion 0.17 -$1.63 billion ($1.80) -5.89

United States Steel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ThyssenKrupp. ThyssenKrupp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United States Steel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United States Steel beats ThyssenKrupp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke. This segment serves customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, automotive, construction, container, appliance, and electrical markets. The Mini Mill segment provides hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and coated sheets and electrical steel products. This segment serves customers in the automotive, construction, pipe and tube, sheet converter, electrical, solar industrial equipment, and service center markets. The USSE segment provides slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill products, and spiral welded pipes. This segment serves customers in the construction, container, appliance and electrical, service center, conversion, oil, gas, and petrochemical markets. The Tubular segment offers seamless and electric resistance welded steel casing and tubing products, as well as standard and line pipe and mechanical tubing products primarily to customers in the oil, gas, and petrochemical markets. It also engages in the real estate business. United States Steel Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages. The Decarbon Technologies segment provides slewing bearings and rings, green ammonia and methanol, chemical and cement plants, high pressure processing, and refinery services, as well as green hydrogen. The Marine System segment manufactures submarines, naval services, and naval surface vessels. The Material Services segment offers 3D-printing/additive manufacturing, alloys, infrastructure project and services, industrial minerals, logistics services, metals, nonferrous metals, plastics, rolled steel, special ores, and stainless steel. The Steel Europe segment manufactures composite materials, electrical steel, hot strips, organic coated strips and sheet, packaging steel, precision steel strip, and sheet and coated products. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

