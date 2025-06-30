Critical Analysis: Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI) & Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) and Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Movado Group and Kingold Jewelry”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movado Group $653.38 million 0.53 $18.36 million $0.80 19.40 Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Movado Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kingold Jewelry.

Movado Group has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingold Jewelry has a beta of 51.01, meaning that its share price is 5,001% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Movado Group and Kingold Jewelry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movado Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 0.00

Movado Group presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 102.96%. Given Movado Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Movado Group is more favorable than Kingold Jewelry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Movado Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of Movado Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Movado Group and Kingold Jewelry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movado Group 2.78% 5.10% 3.39% Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Movado Group beats Kingold Jewelry on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein. It also designs, sources, markets, and distributes jewelry and other accessories; and provides after-sales and shipping services. The company’s customers include jewelry store chains, department stores, independent regional jewelers, network of independent distributors, online marketplaces, licensors’ retail stores, and third-party e-commerce retailers. It sells directly to consumers through its e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as North American Watch Corporation and changed its name to Movado Group, Inc. in 1996. Movado Group, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Paramus, New Jersey.

About Kingold Jewelry

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, gold bars, and pendants. It also invests in gold. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, and retailers under the Kingold brand. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Wuhan, the People’s Republic of China.

