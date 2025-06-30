Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2025

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCAP

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of CCAP stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $42.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.08 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $414,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 39.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 63,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 18,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.