Convergence Financial LLC Sells 216 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Convergence Financial LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Visa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Visa by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,855 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $185,576.46. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,098 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,526 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $349.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $353.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.19. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

