Contrasting Maison Luxe (MASN) and The Competition

Profitability

This table compares Maison Luxe and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A Maison Luxe Competitors 7.47% 8.13% 13.33%

Risk and Volatility

Maison Luxe has a beta of 3.14, indicating that its share price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Luxe’s peers have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.9% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Luxe $8.04 million $1.67 million 0.05 Maison Luxe Competitors $13.94 billion $608.19 million 13.72

This table compares Maison Luxe and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Maison Luxe’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Maison Luxe. Maison Luxe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Maison Luxe peers beat Maison Luxe on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Maison Luxe Company Profile

Maison Luxe, Inc. operates as a luxury goods retailer. It focuses on fine time pieces and jewelry segments on a wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company was formerly known as Clikia Corp. and changed its name to Maison Luxe, Inc. in April 2021. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

