Contrasting Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) and Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI)

Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Metro One Telecommunications and Lumen Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Metro One Telecommunications alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro One Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lumen Technologies 2 7 2 0 2.00

Lumen Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.58, indicating a potential upside of 2.19%. Given Lumen Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lumen Technologies is more favorable than Metro One Telecommunications.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro One Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A Lumen Technologies -2.41% -75.08% -0.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Metro One Telecommunications and Lumen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

66.2% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Metro One Telecommunications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Metro One Telecommunications has a beta of 6.51, indicating that its stock price is 551% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lumen Technologies has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metro One Telecommunications and Lumen Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro One Telecommunications $80,000.00 0.07 -$3.93 million N/A N/A Lumen Technologies $13.00 billion 0.35 -$55.00 million ($0.31) -14.47

Metro One Telecommunications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lumen Technologies.

About Metro One Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. provides mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch their own branded mobile application in the United States. Its Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform allows small and medium-sized business retailers and enterprises to launch a branded and functional mobile app; Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform that enables enterprise retailers, who own and operates brick and mortar store, as well as e-commerce platforms to engage with their customer online and in-store through the customer's mobile application; and Instore engagement Suite solutions. The company was formerly known as Metro One Direct Information Services Inc. and changed its name to Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. in December 1995. Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc., a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions. The company also provides high speed and lower speed broadband service to residential and small business customers; local and long-distance voice services, professional services, and other ancillary services; and federal broadband and state support programs. It serves its products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands. The company was formerly known as CenturyLink, Inc. and changed its name to Lumen Technologies, Inc. in September 2020. Lumen Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro One Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro One Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.