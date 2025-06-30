ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,661 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11,933.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,461,117 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,975 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,874 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,861 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $90.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.98. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $118.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

