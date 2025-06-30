Comparing Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP) & ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP – Get Free Report) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Waitr has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACV Auctions has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Waitr and ACV Auctions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr 0 0 0 0 0.00 ACV Auctions 0 2 9 0 2.82

Earnings & Valuation

ACV Auctions has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.84%. Given ACV Auctions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than Waitr.

This table compares Waitr and ACV Auctions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr $130.00 million 0.00 -$206.79 million N/A N/A ACV Auctions $674.16 million 4.08 -$79.70 million ($0.45) -35.76

ACV Auctions has higher revenue and earnings than Waitr.

Profitability

This table compares Waitr and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr -111.96% N/A -209.50% ACV Auctions -12.51% -12.94% -5.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Waitr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of ACV Auctions shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Waitr shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of ACV Auctions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ACV Auctions beats Waitr on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. Waitr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle. It also provides remarketing centers, which offers value-added services, such as vehicle reconditioning and storage for dealers and commercial partners. In addition, the company offers data services, including True360 report, which provides cosmetic and structural vehicle assessments integrated into vehicle history reports for dealer to make wholesale and retail transaction decisions on and off the marketplace; ACV market report provides transaction data and condition reports for comparable used vehicles, including pricing data from third-party sources and allows dealers to determine pricing and valuation strategies for used vehicles; and ACV MAX inventory management software enables dealers to manage their inventory and set pricing while turning vehicles. Further, it provides data and technology through inspection, such as condition reports, virtual lift solutions, apex device, and vehicle intelligence platform; and marketplace enablement, comprising MyACV application, private marketplaces, operations automation, live appraisals, and programmatic buying service. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

