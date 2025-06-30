Comparing DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) and Its Rivals

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare DICK’S Sporting Goods to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

DICK’S Sporting Goods pays an annual dividend of $4.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. DICK’S Sporting Goods pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 31.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. DICK’S Sporting Goods has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

DICK’S Sporting Goods has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DICK’S Sporting Goods’ rivals have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

89.8% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares DICK’S Sporting Goods and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DICK’S Sporting Goods 8.49% 38.06% 11.28% DICK’S Sporting Goods Competitors 7.47% 8.13% 13.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DICK’S Sporting Goods and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DICK’S Sporting Goods 1 9 9 0 2.42 DICK’S Sporting Goods Competitors 207 1721 2644 79 2.56

DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus target price of $219.56, suggesting a potential upside of 8.17%. As a group, “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies have a potential upside of 6.07%. Given DICK’S Sporting Goods’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DICK’S Sporting Goods is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DICK’S Sporting Goods and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DICK’S Sporting Goods $13.44 billion $1.17 billion 14.52 DICK’S Sporting Goods Competitors $13.94 billion $608.19 million 13.72

DICK’S Sporting Goods’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DICK’S Sporting Goods. DICK’S Sporting Goods is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

DICK’S Sporting Goods beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

