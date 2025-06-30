Comparing Cosmos Health (COSM) and Its Rivals

Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Cosmos Health and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cosmos Health
|$54.43 million
|-$16.18 million
|-0.40
|Cosmos Health Competitors
|$1.08 billion
|$57.71 million
|-6.25
Cosmos Health’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Health. Cosmos Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Cosmos Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cosmos Health
|-28.26%
|-17.25%
|-8.57%
|Cosmos Health Competitors
|-19,675.86%
|-84.03%
|-25.49%
Risk and Volatility
Insider & Institutional Ownership
12.6% of Cosmos Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of shares of all “MED – DRUGS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Cosmos Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “MED – DRUGS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Cosmos Health beats its competitors on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
Cosmos Health Company Profile
Cosmos Health Inc. manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names. The company serves wholesale distributors and other healthcare providers, such as clinics, government agencies, independent retail and specialty pharmacies and independent specialty distributors. It sells its products through independent wholesale distributors. Cosmos Health Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
