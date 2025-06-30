Comparing Cosan (CSAN) and Its Rivals

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Other Alt Energy” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cosan to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Cosan pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Cosan pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 54.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Cosan is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cosan and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cosan $8.15 billion -$1.75 billion 3.72 Cosan Competitors $3.58 billion $332.42 million 11.22

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cosan has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Cosan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

43.5% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cosan and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosan -25.77% -24.39% -7.53% Cosan Competitors -41.99% -24.92% -4.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cosan and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosan 0 0 1 1 3.50 Cosan Competitors 255 976 1623 53 2.51

Cosan presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 287.36%. As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies have a potential downside of 4.93%. Given Cosan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cosan is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Cosan has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cosan’s rivals have a beta of -72.77, meaning that their average share price is 7,377% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cosan beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan S.A. engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants. Its Compass segment distributes piped natural gas to industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, and cogeneration customers; and develops infrastructure projects in a regasification terminal, offshore gas pipeline, and thermal generation projects utilizing natural gas, as well as commercialization of electricity and natural gas. The company’s Moove segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Comma brand. Its Rumo segment provides logistics services for rail transportation, port storage, and loading of goods, including grains and sugar; and leases locomotives, wagons, and another railroad equipment, as well as operates containers. The company’s Radar segment manages agricultural property. It operates in Brazil, England, France, Spain and Portugal, Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay and Paraguay, the United States, Asia, and internationally. Cosan S.A. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

