Comparing Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) and Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) and Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Better Home & Finance and Rocket Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Home & Finance 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rocket Companies 2 9 1 0 1.92

Rocket Companies has a consensus target price of $14.21, suggesting a potential upside of 0.04%. Given Rocket Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rocket Companies is more favorable than Better Home & Finance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

20.9% of Better Home & Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Rocket Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Better Home & Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 92.6% of Rocket Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Better Home & Finance and Rocket Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Home & Finance -172.87% -1,105.80% -19.20% Rocket Companies 0.06% 3.61% 1.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Better Home & Finance and Rocket Companies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Home & Finance $108.49 million 1.70 -$206.29 million ($13.32) -0.91 Rocket Companies $5.10 billion 5.57 $29.37 million ($0.03) -473.43

Rocket Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Better Home & Finance. Rocket Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Better Home & Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Better Home & Finance has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocket Companies has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rocket Companies beats Better Home & Finance on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business. It also offers Core Digital Media, a online marketing platform in the mortgage and personal financial product sectors; Rocket Money, a personal finance app that helps clients manage every aspect of their financial lives; Lendesk, a software services company that provides a point of sale system for mortgage professionals and a loan origination system for private lenders; Rock Connections, a sales and support platform specializing in contact center services; and Rocket Innovation Studio that recruits and mentors top technology talent. In addition, the company originates, closes, sells, and services agency-conforming loans. Rocket Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company operates as a subsidiary of Rock Holdings Inc.

