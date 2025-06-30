Coinmetro Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $101.43 Thousand (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Coinmetro Token has a total market cap of $194.45 million and $101.43 thousand worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinmetro Token token can now be bought for $0.0872 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00002744 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00002077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (CRYPTO:XCM) is a token. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 318,444,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform.

