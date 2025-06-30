CMG Global Holdings LLC Sells 242 Shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

CMG Global Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Southern by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Southern by 23.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 398,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Southern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 164,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 16,464.2% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 31,776 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.93.

Southern Trading Up 0.5%

Southern stock opened at $90.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.58. The company has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Company has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.64%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

