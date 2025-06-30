Citizens National Bank Trust Department Takes $45,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,094,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 61,215.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,781,000 after buying an additional 1,750,163 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $541,437,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,792,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,364,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,395 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.
Deere & Company Trading Up 1.0%
Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $513.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.14.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
