Citizens National Bank Trust Department Takes $45,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,094,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 61,215.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,781,000 after buying an additional 1,750,163 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $541,437,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,792,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,364,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,395 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $513.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.