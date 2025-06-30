Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases Shares of 168 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $566.51 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $545.65 and its 200 day moving average is $553.69.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
