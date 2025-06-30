Citizens National Bank Trust Department Invests $60,000 in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Williams Companies by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,678,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on WMB shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $62.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.66. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $63.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.95%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

