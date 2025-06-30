Circle Internet Group (CRCL) & Its Peers Financial Contrast

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) is one of 155 publicly-traded companies in the “FIN – MISC SVCS” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Circle Internet Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Circle Internet Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Circle Internet Group N/A N/A N/A Circle Internet Group Competitors -12.82% -3.78% -1.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Circle Internet Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Circle Internet Group 0 1 0 1 3.00 Circle Internet Group Competitors 649 2729 4273 154 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

Circle Internet Group presently has a consensus price target of $205.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.50%. As a group, “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 6.66%. Given Circle Internet Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Circle Internet Group is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Circle Internet Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Circle Internet Group N/A N/A -14,273.75 Circle Internet Group Competitors $2.82 billion $308.70 million -130.73

Circle Internet Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Circle Internet Group. Circle Internet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.0% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Circle Internet Group beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Circle Internet Group

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications. Since inception, we have relentlessly pursued our mission and vision, building fundamental technology for the internet financial system. We have forged paths toward mainstream acceptance through persistent and active engagement with policymakers and regulators globally, and have seen institutional and consumer knowledge and acceptance of internet-native financial assets approach critical mass. Large and influential players in the incumbent financial services system are increasingly embracing digital assets broadly and stablecoins specifically. Circle’s innovative products reach tens of millions of end-users, power thousands of businesses, and, as of March 31, 2025, USDC has been used for more than $25 trillion in onchain transactions. While we have made strong progress in our pursuit of our mission and vision over the past decade, we believe the internet financial system is in its infancy with decades of growth and innovation ahead. Our principal executive office is located in New York, NY.

