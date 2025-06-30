Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,351,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 614% from the previous session’s volume of 189,308 shares.The stock last traded at $26.27 and had previously closed at $26.35.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 21.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company’s products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

