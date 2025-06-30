Chiliz Price Tops $0.0352 on Exchanges (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 30th. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Chiliz token can now be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $341.01 million and $20.73 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chiliz

Chiliz was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 9,691,113,847 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

