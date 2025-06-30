Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for about 2.1% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 37,407 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 30,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $216.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $163.08 and a one year high of $234.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $637.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 32.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHKP. Compass Point set a $260.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.