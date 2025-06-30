CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CGON. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CG Oncology from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CG Oncology from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

CG Oncology Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of CGON stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. CG Oncology has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.87.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 15,945.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CG Oncology will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CG Oncology news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $30,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGON. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 3,957.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 1,051.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

