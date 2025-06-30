Cetus Protocol (CETUS) Price Hits $0.0914

Cetus Protocol (CETUS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. In the last week, Cetus Protocol has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One Cetus Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0914 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Cetus Protocol has a market cap of $7.31 million and $9.84 million worth of Cetus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cetus Protocol Profile

Cetus Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. Cetus Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@cetusprotocol. The official website for Cetus Protocol is www.cetus.zone. Cetus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cetusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Cetus Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cetus Protocol (CETUS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Cetus Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 808,333,333 in circulation. The last known price of Cetus Protocol is 0.09272172 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $9,201,421.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cetus.zone/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cetus Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cetus Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cetus Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

