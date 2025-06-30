Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLRB opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.52. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $94.50.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.10) by $1.20. Equities research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 104,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 57,447 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 331.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 173,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 132,986 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 687.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 159,234 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 41,704 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

