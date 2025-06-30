CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 849,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 264,913 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.57% of CBIZ worth $65,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CBIZ by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 769,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,944,000 after acquiring an additional 470,095 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,859,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in CBIZ by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,134,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 309,785 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,383,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,543,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $71.17 on Monday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $90.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average is $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $838.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.25 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company's revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

