Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 15,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE CAT opened at $385.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $342.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.93. The company has a market capitalization of $181.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.83.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

