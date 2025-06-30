Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $14,995,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.43.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.0%

CAH opened at $167.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $168.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.77.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

