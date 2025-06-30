Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,036 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGXU. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

CGXU opened at $27.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.