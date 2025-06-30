Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida Sells 110 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,860 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,238,000 after purchasing an additional 994,882 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,630,000 after purchasing an additional 511,699 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 135.9% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 844,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,452,000 after purchasing an additional 486,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $92,118,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $215.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

