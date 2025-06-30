Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida Purchases Shares of 1,909 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Baird R W downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $379.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $366.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

