Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after buying an additional 95,531 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,386,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $56.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $57.08.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.