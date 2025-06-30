Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida Buys 4,340 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida grew its holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 330.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 0.9% of Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,534,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,188,000 after buying an additional 1,821,969 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,755,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,946,000 after buying an additional 324,690 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,976,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,844,000 after buying an additional 63,323 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,901,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,336,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.0%

STZ stock opened at $161.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.70. Constellation Brands Inc has a one year low of $159.35 and a one year high of $264.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 29.56%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on STZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bernstein Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $201.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.91.

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

