Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 515 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.8% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $143.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.20 and a 200 day moving average of $148.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $251.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

