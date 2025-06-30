Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 486 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $290,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 15,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $719,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $385.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $418.50.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Baird R W upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.83.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

