Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.41 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.08.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $303.45 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.27 and a 12-month high of $329.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $140,120.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,682.96. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $458,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,852.74. This represents a 11.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

