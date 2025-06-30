Cairn Investment Group Inc. Takes $4.57 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 159,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,000. BorgWarner makes up 2.6% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of BorgWarner at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1,515.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 596.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA opened at $33.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $910,572.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,042,724.43. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,546.25. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cowen lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

