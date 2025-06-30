Cairn Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,693,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,787,000 after purchasing an additional 926,609 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,906,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,058,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,052,000 after purchasing an additional 652,842 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,591,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,759,000 after purchasing an additional 508,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,374,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,543,000 after purchasing an additional 112,586 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $55.06 on Monday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $61.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.