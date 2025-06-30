Cairn Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Columbia Sportswear accounts for about 1.9% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $61.43 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $92.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.97.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.50 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $91.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $183,049.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,695.46. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

