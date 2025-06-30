BSW Wealth Partners Raises Holdings in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)

BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Nokia were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 11.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Nokia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 91,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Nokia by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 28,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 66,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nokia Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0336 per share. This is a positive change from Nokia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Nokia’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

