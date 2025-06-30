BSW Wealth Partners Invests $203,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,678.3% during the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 40,939 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 16.3%

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $111.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.75 and a 200-day moving average of $102.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $112.18.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

